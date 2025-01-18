Supply Demand Retest and Break MT4 Multi Timeframe

Special offer: ALL TOOLS , just $35 each!

KEY FEATURES

Flexible Timeframe Selection: Utilize the timeframe selector to analyze supply and demand zones across various timeframes according to your trading needs.

Utilize the timeframe selector to analyze supply and demand zones across various timeframes according to your trading needs. Retest & Break Labels: Mark points where the price retests or breaks supply and demand zones.

Mark points where the price retests or breaks supply and demand zones. Retest & Break Alerts: Receive notifications when retest or break events occur, helping you stay informed.

Receive notifications when retest or break events occur, helping you stay informed. Toggle Historical Zones: Show or hide historical supply and demand zones to keep your chart clean and focused on current zones.

Show or hide historical supply and demand zones to keep your chart clean and focused on current zones. Customizable Interface: Adjust colors, transparency, and other visual elements to suit your personal preferences.

HOW IT WORKS Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe operates based on the supply and demand principle – a fundamental concept in trading. This tool helps identify zones where market makers buy and sell assets in large volumes by detecting consecutive strong momentum candles. When the price approaches these identified supply and demand zones, two scenarios may occur: Retest : The price retests a supply or demand zone, and if it bounces in the opposite direction, this could signal a potential buy or sell opportunity.

: The price retests a supply or demand zone, and if it bounces in the opposite direction, this could signal a potential buy or sell opportunity. Breakout: The price breaks through a supply or demand zone, indicating strong momentum in the direction of the breakout. SPECIAL FEATURES Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe offers flexibility in market analysis across multiple timeframes, providing a comprehensive and detailed view of price trends. Automated alerts for retest and break events help you monitor and respond promptly to market movements.

SETUP

The Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe tool provides essential parameters to customize according to your trading strategy. Below are the main settings:

1. General Configuration

Max Bars Back: Adjust the maximum number of bars the tool will use to plot supply and demand zones from the current price bar.

Adjust the maximum number of bars the tool will use to plot supply and demand zones from the current price bar. Max Demand Zones: Set the maximum number of demand zones displayed on the chart.

Set the maximum number of demand zones displayed on the chart. Max Supply Zones: Set the maximum number of supply zones displayed on the chart.

Set the maximum number of supply zones displayed on the chart. Min Zone Size: Define the minimum number of bars required to identify a supply or demand zone.

Define the minimum number of bars required to identify a supply or demand zone. Max Zone Size ATR: Limit the maximum size of supply and demand zones based on the ATR indicator.

Limit the maximum size of supply and demand zones based on the ATR indicator. ATR Length: Set the length for the ATR indicator used in determining zone sizes.

Set the length for the ATR indicator used in determining zone sizes. Momentum Body Mult: Multiplier for candle body size to identify strong momentum candles.

Multiplier for candle body size to identify strong momentum candles. Momentum Count: Number of consecutive strong momentum candles required to identify a supply or demand zone.

Number of consecutive strong momentum candles required to identify a supply or demand zone. Momentum Span: Number of bars considered when calculating momentum.

2. Style

Show Invalidated Zones: Option to display supply and demand zones that have been invalidated.

Option to display supply and demand zones that have been invalidated. Retests Enabled: Enable or disable retest labels on the chart.

Enable or disable retest labels on the chart. Breaks Enabled: Enable or disable break labels on the chart.

Enable or disable break labels on the chart. Demand Zone Color: Choose the color for demand zones.

Choose the color for demand zones. Supply Zone Color: Choose the color for supply zones.

Choose the color for supply zones. Text Color: Select the color for timeframe labels.

Select the color for timeframe labels. Text Size: Adjust the font size for timeframe labels.

Adjust the font size for timeframe labels. Text Font: Choose the font for timeframe labels.

3. Alerts

Enable Retest Alerts: Turn on or off alerts for retest events.

Turn on or off alerts for retest events. Enable Break Alerts: Turn on or off alerts for break events.

Turn on or off alerts for break events. Use Alerts: Enable or disable the use of alerts.

Enable or disable the use of alerts. Alert Message: Enable or disable the display of alert messages.

Enable or disable the display of alert messages. Push Notification: Enable or disable push notifications for alerts.

Enable or disable push notifications for alerts. Send Email: Enable or disable email notifications for alerts.

Enable or disable email notifications for alerts. Turn On Sound: Enable or disable sound alerts.

CONCLUSION

Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe is a valuable tool for traders looking to enhance their supply and demand strategies. With its flexible features and user-friendly customization options, this tool assists you in analyzing the market effectively and making informed trading decisions.











