Supply Demand Retest and Break MT4 Multi Timeframe

5
Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe, this tool plots supply and demand zones based on strong momentum candles, allowing you to identify these zones across multiple timeframes using the timeframe selector feature. With retest and break labels, along with customizable validation and styling options, this tool supports effective trading analysis.

KEY FEATURES

  • Flexible Timeframe Selection: Utilize the timeframe selector to analyze supply and demand zones across various timeframes according to your trading needs.
  • Retest & Break Labels: Mark points where the price retests or breaks supply and demand zones.
  • Retest & Break Alerts: Receive notifications when retest or break events occur, helping you stay informed.
  • Toggle Historical Zones: Show or hide historical supply and demand zones to keep your chart clean and focused on current zones.
  • Customizable Interface: Adjust colors, transparency, and other visual elements to suit your personal preferences.

HOW IT WORKS

Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe operates based on the supply and demand principle – a fundamental concept in trading. This tool helps identify zones where market makers buy and sell assets in large volumes by detecting consecutive strong momentum candles.

When the price approaches these identified supply and demand zones, two scenarios may occur:

  • Retest: The price retests a supply or demand zone, and if it bounces in the opposite direction, this could signal a potential buy or sell opportunity.
  • Breakout: The price breaks through a supply or demand zone, indicating strong momentum in the direction of the breakout.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe offers flexibility in market analysis across multiple timeframes, providing a comprehensive and detailed view of price trends. Automated alerts for retest and break events help you monitor and respond promptly to market movements.

SETUP

The Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe tool provides essential parameters to customize according to your trading strategy. Below are the main settings:

1. General Configuration
  • Max Bars Back: Adjust the maximum number of bars the tool will use to plot supply and demand zones from the current price bar.
  • Max Demand Zones: Set the maximum number of demand zones displayed on the chart.
  • Max Supply Zones: Set the maximum number of supply zones displayed on the chart.
  • Min Zone Size: Define the minimum number of bars required to identify a supply or demand zone.
  • Max Zone Size ATR: Limit the maximum size of supply and demand zones based on the ATR indicator.
  • ATR Length: Set the length for the ATR indicator used in determining zone sizes.
  • Momentum Body Mult: Multiplier for candle body size to identify strong momentum candles.
  • Momentum Count: Number of consecutive strong momentum candles required to identify a supply or demand zone.
  • Momentum Span: Number of bars considered when calculating momentum.
2. Style
  • Show Invalidated Zones: Option to display supply and demand zones that have been invalidated.
  • Retests Enabled: Enable or disable retest labels on the chart.
  • Breaks Enabled: Enable or disable break labels on the chart.
  • Demand Zone Color: Choose the color for demand zones.
  • Supply Zone Color: Choose the color for supply zones.
  • Text Color: Select the color for timeframe labels.
  • Text Size: Adjust the font size for timeframe labels.
  • Text Font: Choose the font for timeframe labels.
3. Alerts
  • Enable Retest Alerts: Turn on or off alerts for retest events.
  • Enable Break Alerts: Turn on or off alerts for break events.
  • Use Alerts: Enable or disable the use of alerts.
  • Alert Message: Enable or disable the display of alert messages.
  • Push Notification: Enable or disable push notifications for alerts.
  • Send Email: Enable or disable email notifications for alerts.
  • Turn On Sound: Enable or disable sound alerts.

CONCLUSION

Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe is a valuable tool for traders looking to enhance their supply and demand strategies. With its flexible features and user-friendly customization options, this tool assists you in analyzing the market effectively and making informed trading decisions.




Reviews 2
danmar
1869
danmar 2025.08.11 04:36 
 

I already have several tools for supply and demand and this one is really accurate and with the MTF which has this quite unique capacity to allow the display of several TF in same time (or not)

and this is really a super possibility. i Already have other tools of Duc and he always answer quickly and help for the use of the tool. very well done Thank you

Holger Schiemann
178
Holger Schiemann 2025.02.24 09:13 
 

nice and helpful tool, many thanks

