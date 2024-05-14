How to make and launch a robot for trading on a crypto exchange by your strategy in 5 minutes without coding

Receiving market data from a crypto exchange and setting up sending trades

Install in MT5 and run GRat_Crypto (or GRat_Binance or GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_BybitImport ) on the chart of any symbol with the same timeframe on which your strategy should work. Make sure the following parameters are set:

Mode = Feed & Trade

= Simulation = true to start; after testing, switch to false for real trading on the crypto exchange.

= to start; after testing, switch to for real trading on the crypto exchange. === CopyFrom ===

Magic = 20000

= File = true

= Common = true

= === Exchange === - the desired crypto exchange, for example Binance

- the desired crypto exchange, for example Coin - currency (coin) or instrument for trading, for example BTC

- currency (coin) or instrument for trading, for example Base - balance/quote currency, for example USDT

- balance/quote currency, for example APIKey , APISecret - public and secret keys of the crypto exchange API

, - public and secret keys of the crypto exchange API WalletType - type of instrument being traded, for example Exchange - spot

- type of instrument being traded, for example - spot TestEnvironvent = false.

crypto.set file below contains the set for this example. Thefile below contains the set for this example. Learn more about the parameters









Setting up and launching the robot by your strategy





Open a new chart with a custom symbol created (for example BTCUSDT.bnc) and with the same timeframe on which your strategy should work.





Trade = false - virtual trade mode

= - virtual trade mode Magic = 20000

= CopyToFile = true

= Common = true.

Click OK. Run the robot THAT'S IT! Automatic trading on the crypto exchange by your strategy has begun:



