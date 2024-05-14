How to make and launch a robot for trading on a crypto exchange by your strategy in 5 minutes without coding

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Receiving market data from a crypto exchange and setting up sending trades
Install in MT5 and run GRat_Crypto (or GRat_Binance or GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_BybitImport) on the chart of any symbol with the same timeframe on which your strategy should work. Make sure the following parameters are set:
- Mode = Feed & Trade
- Simulation = true to start; after testing, switch to false for real trading on the crypto exchange.
- === CopyFrom ===
- Magic = 20000
- File = true
- Common = true
- === Exchange === - the desired crypto exchange, for example Binance
- Coin - currency (coin) or instrument for trading, for example BTC
- Base - balance/quote currency, for example USDT
- APIKey, APISecret - public and secret keys of the crypto exchange API
- WalletType - type of instrument being traded, for example Exchange - spot
- TestEnvironvent = false.
The crypto.set file below contains the set for this example. Learn more about the parameters.
Click OK. It is important to wait for the data to load.
Setting up and launching the robot by your strategy
Install GRat_IndiTrade in MT5.
Open a new chart with a custom symbol created (for example BTCUSDT.bnc) and with the same timeframe on which your strategy should work.
Load the template of your GRat_IndiTrade robot (for this example, the IndiCrypto.tpl file below) to the chart. Or take one of examples. Or make it yourself in a few clicks. Or I will make it for you. Make sure the following parameters are set:
- Trade = false - virtual trade mode
- Magic = 20000
- CopyToFile = true
- Common = true.
Click OK. Run the robot THAT'S IT! Automatic trading on the crypto exchange by your strategy has begun:
Files:
IndiCrypto.tpl 10 kb
crypto.set 2 kb