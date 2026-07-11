The Free EA That Lets You Test Before You Trust

Every Trader Who Has Lost Capital To A System They Did Not Fully Understand Wishes They Had Done This First.

The sequence most traders follow when evaluating an EA is backwards. They read the description, look at the equity curve, check the reviews, and make a financial decision. Then they run the EA live and start discovering how it actually behaves. The learning happens after the money is already in.

Nova FI Trader exists to invert that sequence. Download it free. Run it in the Strategy Tester. Watch it trade through years of historical data across different market conditions. Understand exactly how the Force Index signal logic produces entries, what the filters do and when they block a trade, what a losing session looks like when the stop fires cleanly. All of that before any capital is involved.

That is what testing before trusting actually looks like when a developer is serious about it.

What Nova FI Trader Gives You To Test

The EA is built on the Force Index indicator. When the Force Index reading crosses a configurable threshold and the active filters agree with conditions, a trade opens. When conditions are not right, the EA waits. Hard stop loss on every position. No martingale, no grid, no recovery chain running behind the trades you can see.

Every input is fully accessible. Risk percentage, lot sizing, stop and take profit levels, trailing stop settings, spread filter, session filter, news filter, volatility controls, direction bias. You can test each parameter independently, understand what it changes, and verify for yourself that the behavior matches the description before you ever attach it to a live account.

That level of input transparency is the whole point. A system you can fully examine in the Strategy Tester is a system you can trust in a way that a black box with vague parameter names never allows.

The Setup Library Makes Testing Faster

The Nova Telegram channel has a free setup library for Nova FI Trader. Tested configurations for different markets, timeframes, and risk profiles, with documentation explaining the logic behind each setup and what it is designed to do.

Instead of spending days searching for a starting point, you load a documented setup, run it in the Strategy Tester, and see how it performs across different historical periods. Then you adjust it to your own account and risk tolerance with a real reference point rather than guessing from zero.

The setup library is free. The Telegram channel is free. The community that discusses results and asks questions there is free. Download the EA today and all of it is immediately accessible.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Join The Nova Telegram Channel Free

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

Test it until you understand it. Then decide. That is the only order that actually protects you.