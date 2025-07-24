GEN TurboTrend Signals

Gartley Hunter Multi Siarhei Vashchylka 5 (11) Indikatoren

Gartley Hunter Multi - Ein Indikator für die gleichzeitige Suche nach harmonischen Mustern auf Dutzenden von Handelsinstrumenten und auf allen möglichen Zeitrahmen. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Vorteile 1. Muster: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Gleichzeitige Suche nach Mustern auf Dutzenden von Handelsinstrumenten und auf allen möglichen Zeitrahmen 3. Suche nach Mustern in allen möglichen Größen. Von den kleinsten bis z