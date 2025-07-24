GEN TurboTrend Signals
- Indicators
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Version: 1.0
FULL VERSION https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site
FULL VERSION https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Allow the use of cookies to log in to the MQL5.com website.
Please enable the necessary setting in your browser, otherwise you will not be able to log in.
UPDATE:
NEEDS a sound alert!!!
Looks amazing.
Testing on M1.
I love the simplicity.
I will update.
Sorry for my late reply, and thank you for your feedback! 😊 Glad you like it!
The sound alert feature is available in the Full Version here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site#!tab=overview