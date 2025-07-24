GEN TurboTrend Signals
- インディケータ
- Gede Egi Narditya
- バージョン: 1.0
FULL VERSION https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site
FULL VERSION https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site
WebサイトポリシーおよびMQL5.COM利用規約に同意します。
MQL5.com WebサイトへのログインにCookieの使用を許可します。
ログインするには、ブラウザで必要な設定を有効にしてください。
UPDATE:
NEEDS a sound alert!!!
Looks amazing.
Testing on M1.
I love the simplicity.
I will update.
Sorry for my late reply, and thank you for your feedback! 😊 Glad you like it!
The sound alert feature is available in the Full Version here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site#!tab=overview