GEN TurboTrend Signals es un indicador de tendencia adaptativo basado en la volatilidad, diseñado para ayudar a los operadores a identificar las direcciones de las tendencias dominantes, los puntos clave de transición del impulso y las zonas de toma de beneficios proyectadas de una manera visual e intuitiva. El indicador utiliza una media móvil ponderada temporalmente combinada con la dispersión estadística a través de la desviación estándar para construir un canal de volatilidad dinámico que refleje los umbrales de volatilidad del mercado en tiempo real. Este enfoque permite reconocer de forma sistemática y coherente las rupturas válidas y la evolución de las características de la tendencia.


Productos recomendados
Los compradores de este producto también adquieren
Otros productos de este autor
Filtro:
patrickdrew
patrickdrew 2025.08.14 06:49 
 

UPDATE:

NEEDS a sound alert!!!

Looks amazing.

Testing on M1.

I love the simplicity.

I will update.

Gede Egi Narditya
Respuesta del desarrollador Gede Egi Narditya 2025.08.15 11:21
Hi Patrick,
Sorry for my late reply, and thank you for your feedback! 😊 Glad you like it!
The sound alert feature is available in the Full Version here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site#!tab=overview
Respuesta al comentario