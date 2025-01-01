- Attach
- Arc
- Pie
- FillPolygon
- FillEllipse
- GetDefaultColor
- ChartObjectName
- Circle
- CircleAA
- CircleWu
- Create
- CreateBitmap
- CreateBitmapLabel
- Destroy
- Ellipse
- EllipseAA
- EllipseWu
- Erase
- Fill
- FillCircle
- FillRectangle
- FillTriangle
- FontAngleGet
- FontAngleSet
- FontFlagsGet
- FontFlagsSet
- FontGet
- FontNameGet
- FontNameSet
- FontSet
- FontSizeGet
- FontSizeSet
- Height
- Line
- LineAA
- LineWu
- LineHorizontal
- LineVertical
- LineStyleSet
- LineThick
- LineThickVertical
- LineThickHorizontal
- LoadFromFile
- PixelGet
- PixelSet
- PixelSetAA
- Polygon
- PolygonAA
- PolygonWu
- PolygonThick
- PolygonSmooth
- Polyline
- PolylineSmooth
- PolylineThick
- PolylineWu
- PolylineAA
- Rectangle
- Resize
- ResourceName
- TextHeight
- TextOut
- TextSize
- TextWidth
- TransparentLevelSet
- Triangle
- TriangleAA
- TriangleWu
- Update
- Width
Attach
Ottiene la risorsa grafica da un OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL oggetto e lo attribuisce ad un'istanza della classe CCanvas.
|
bool Attach(
Crea una risorsa grafica per un oggetto OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL e lo allega ad un'istanza della classe CCanvas.
|
bool Attach(
Parametri
chart_id
[out] Identificatore del chart.
objname
[in] Nome dell'oggetto grafico.
width
[in] Larghezza dell' immagine nella risorsa.
height
[in] Altezza immagine nella risorsa.
clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA
[in] Metodo di elaborazione del canale Alpha. Il canale alfa viene ignorato per impostazione predefinita.
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - se non è stato possibile allegare l'oggetto.