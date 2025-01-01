DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene la risorsa grafica da un OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL oggetto e lo attribuisce ad un'istanza della classe CCanvas.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // identificatore chart
   const string       objname,                               // nome oggetto
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // metodo elaborazione colore
  );

Crea una risorsa grafica per un oggetto OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL e lo allega ad un'istanza della classe CCanvas.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // identificatore chart
   const string       objname,                               // nome oggetto
   const int          width,                                 // lunghezza immagine in pixels
   const int          height,                                // altezza immagine in pixels
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // metodo elaborazione colore
  );

Parametri

chart_id

[out] Identificatore del chart.

objname

[in] Nome dell'oggetto grafico.

width

[in] Larghezza dell' immagine nella risorsa.

height

[in] Altezza immagine nella risorsa.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in] Metodo di elaborazione del canale Alpha. Il canale alfa viene ignorato per impostazione predefinita.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - se non è stato possibile allegare l'oggetto.

