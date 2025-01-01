- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
PositionOpen
按照设置参数开仓。
|
bool PositionOpen(
参数
symbol
[输入] 交易工具名称, 即用来开仓的。
order_type
[输入] 开仓的订单类型 (交易操作) (值为 ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 枚举)。
volume
[输入] 请求的开仓交易量。
price
[输入] 开仓的价位。
sl
[输入] 触发止损的价格。
tp
[输入] 触发止盈的价格。
comment=""
[输入] 仓位注释。
返回值
true – 结构检查基本成功情况下, 否则 false。
注释
成功完成 PositionOpen(...) 方法并不意味着总是成功执行交易操作。有必要检查交易请求的结果 (交易服务器返回代码), 即 ResultRetcode() 和 ResultDeal()返回的代码。