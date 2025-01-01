文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradePositionOpen 

PositionOpen

按照设置参数开仓。

bool  PositionOpen(
   const string     symbol,         // 品名
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  order_type,     // 开仓的订单类型
   double           volume,         // 开仓交易量
   double           price,          // 执行价格
   double           sl,             // 止损价
   double           tp,             // 止盈价
   const string     comment=""      // 注释
   )

参数

symbol

[输入]  交易工具名称, 即用来开仓的。

order_type

[输入]  开仓的订单类型 (交易操作) (值为 ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 枚举)。

volume

[输入] 请求的开仓交易量。

price

[输入] 开仓的价位。

sl

[输入] 触发止损的价格。

tp

[输入] 触发止盈的价格。

comment=""

[输入]  仓位注释。

返回值

true – 结构检查基本成功情况下, 否则 false。

注释

成功完成 PositionOpen(...) 方法并不意味着总是成功执行交易操作。有必要检查交易请求的结果 (交易服务器返回代码), 即 ResultRetcode()ResultDeal()返回的代码。