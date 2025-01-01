DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTradeCheckResultComment 

CheckResultComment

The value of the comment field of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.

string  CheckResultComment() const 

Return Value

The value of the comment field (comment to the reply code, error description) of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.