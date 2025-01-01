문서화섹션
CheckResultComment

요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 채워진 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형의 주석 필드 값.

string  CheckResultComment() const 

값 반환

요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 채워진 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형의 주석 필드 값(응답 코드에 대한 설명, 오류 설명)입니다.