CheckResultComment

リクエストの正当さをチェックしながら満たされた MqlTradeCheckResult 型の comment フィールド の値を取得します。

string  CheckResultComment() const 

戻り値

リクエストの正当さをチェックしながら満たされた MqlTradeCheckResult 型の comment フィールド（レプライコードへのコメントとエラーの記述）の値を取得します。