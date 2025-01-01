DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCTradeCheckResultComment 

CheckResultComment

Gibt den Wert des comment-Felds der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.

string  CheckResultComment() const 

Rückgabewert

Der Wert des comment-Felds (Kommentar zum Antwortcode, Fehlerbeschreibung) der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.