DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndMouseFocusKill 

MouseFocusKill

Fare tuşlarının kaydedilen durumunu siler ve kontrolü pasif hale getirir.

bool  MouseFocusKill(
   const long  id=CONTROLS_INVALID_ID      // tanımlayıcı
   )

Parametreler

id=CONTROLS_INVALID_ID

[in]  Fare odağındaki kontrolün tanımlayıcısı.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.