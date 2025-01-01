DokümantasyonBölümler
Control

Kontrol işaretçisini indisine göre alır.

CWnd*  Control(
   const int  ind      // indis
   )  const

Parametreler

ind

[in]  Kontrol indisi.

Dönüş değeri

Kontrolün işaretçisi.

Not

Temel sınıf taşıyıcıya sahip değildir, soyundan gelen sınıflar için taşıyıcıya erişim sağlar ve daima NULL dönüşü yapar.