OnCreate

Kontrolün "Create" (oluşum) olayı için sanal olay işleyicisi.

virtual bool  OnCreate()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.