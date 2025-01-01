DocumentationSections
Clears the saved state of mouse buttons and deactivates the control.

bool  MouseFocusKill(
   const long  id=CONTROLS_INVALID_ID      // id
   )

Parameters

id=CONTROLS_INVALID_ID

[in]  Identifier of the control, that received mouse focus.

Return Value

The control deactivation result.