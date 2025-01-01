DokümantasyonBölümler
OnResize 

OnResize

Kontrolün "Resize" (boyutlandırma) olayı için sanal olay işleyici.

virtual bool  OnResize()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.