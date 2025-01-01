DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndOnDestroy 

OnDestroy

Kontrolün "Destroy" (yok etme) olayının sanal olay işleyicisi.

virtual bool  OnDestroy()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.