MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndMove 

Move

Kontrol için yeni koordinatlar ayarlar.

void  Move(
   const int  x,     // X koordinatı
   const int  y      // Y koordinatı
   )

Parametreler

x

[in]  Yeni X koordinatı.

y

[in]  Yeni Y koordinatı.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.