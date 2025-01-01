DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndControl 

Control

Gets the control from the container by index.

CWnd*  Control(
   const int  ind      // index
   )  const

Parameters

ind

[in]  Control index.

Return Value

A pointer to the control.

Note

The base class method does not have the container, it provides the access to container for its heirs and always returns NULL.