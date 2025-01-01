DocumentaciónSecciones
Control

Obtiene el control por medio del índice.

CWnd*  Control(
   const int  ind      // índice
   )  const

Parámetros

ind

[in]  Índice del control.

Valor devuelto

Un puntero al control.

Nota

El método de la clase base no incluye el contenedor, sino que proporciona a sus hijos acceso al mismo, y siempre devuelve NULL.