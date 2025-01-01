문서화섹션
Control

색인별로 컨테이너에서 컨트롤을 가져옵니다.

CWnd*  Control(
   const int  ind      // 인덱스
   )  const

Parameters

ind

[in]  컨트롤 인덱스.

Return Value

컨트롤에 대한 포인터.

Note

기본 클래스 메서드는 컨테이너가 없으며 상속자에게 컨테이너에 대한 액세스를 제공하고 항상 NULL을 반환합니다.