Ottiene il controllo per indice.

CWnd*  Control(
   const int  ind      // indice
   )  const

Parametri

ind

[in]  Indice controllo.

Valore di ritorno

Un puntatore al controllo.

Nota

Il metodo della classe base non ha contenitore, fornisce l'accesso al contenitore per i suoi eredi e restituisce sempre NULL.