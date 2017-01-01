//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ControlsBmpButton.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Kontrol Panelleri ve İletişim Kutuları. Gösterim sınıfı CBmpButton"

#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>

#include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| tanımlar |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- girintiler ve boşluklar

#define INDENT_LEFT (11) // sol girinti (izin verilen çerçeve genişliği ile)

#define INDENT_TOP (11) // üst girinti (izin verilen çerçeve genişliği ile)

#define INDENT_RIGHT (11) // sağ girinti (izin verilen çerçeve genişliği ile)

#define INDENT_BOTTOM (11) // alt girinti (izin verilen çerçeve genişliği ile)

#define CONTROLS_GAP_X (5) // X koordinatıyla boşluk

#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y (5) // Y kordinatıyla boşluk

//--- düğmeler için

#define BUTTON_WIDTH (100) // X koordinatıyla genişlik

#define BUTTON_HEIGHT (20) // Y koordinatıyla genişlik

//--- gösterge alanı için

#define EDIT_HEIGHT (20) // Y koordinatıyla genişlik

//--- grup kontrolleri için

#define GROUP_WIDTH (150) // X koordinatıyla genişlik

#define LIST_HEIGHT (179) // Y koordinatıyla genişlik

#define RADIO_HEIGHT (56) // Y koordinatıyla genişlik

#define CHECK_HEIGHT (93) // Y koordinatıyla genişlik

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CControlsDialog Sınıfı |

//| Kullanım: Kontroller uygulamasının ana iletişim kutusu |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog

{

private:

CBmpButton m_bmpbutton1; // CBmpButton nesnesi

CBmpButton m_bmpbutton2; // CBmpButton nesnesi



public:

CControlsDialog(void);

~CControlsDialog(void);

//--- oluştur

virtual bool Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);

//--- çizelge olay işleyicisi

virtual bool OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);



protected:

//--- bağımlı kontroller oluştur

bool CreateBmpButton1(void);

bool CreateBmpButton2(void);

//--- bağımlı olayların işleyicileri

void OnClickBmpButton1(void);

void OnClickBmpButton2(void);

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Olay İşleme |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)

ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton1,OnClickBmpButton1)

ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton2,OnClickBmpButton2)

EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Yapıcı |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)

{

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Yıkıcı |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)

{

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Oluştur |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)

{

if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

return(false);

//--- bağımlı kontroller oluştur

if(!CreateBmpButton1())

return(false);

if(!CreateBmpButton2())

return(false);

//--- başarılı

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| "BmpButton1" düğmesini oluştur |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton1(void)

{

//--- koordinatlar

int x1=INDENT_LEFT;

int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);

int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;

int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;

//--- oluştur

if(!m_bmpbutton1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

return(false);

//--- CBmpButton kkontrolünün bmp dosyalarının ismini ayarlar

m_bmpbutton1.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");

if(!Add(m_bmpbutton1))

return(false);

//--- başarılı

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| "BmpButton2" sabit düğmesini oluştur |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton2(void)

{

//--- koordinatlar

int x1=INDENT_LEFT+2*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);

int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);

int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;

int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;

//--- oluştur

if(!m_bmpbutton2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

return(false);

//--- CBmpButton kkontrolünün bmp dosyalarının ismini ayarlar

m_bmpbutton2.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");

if(!Add(m_bmpbutton2))

return(false);

m_bmpbutton2.Locking(true);

//--- başarılı

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Olay İşleyici |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton1(void)

{

Comment(__FUNCTION__);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Olay İşleyici |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton2(void)

{

if(m_bmpbutton2.Pressed())

Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: On");

else

Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: Off");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Global Variables |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CControlsDialog ExtDialog;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- Uygulama iletişim kutusunu göster

if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))

return(INIT_FAILED);

//--- uygulamayı çalıştır

ExtDialog.Run();

//--- başarılı

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//---

Comment("");

//--- iletişim kutusunu yok et

ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert chart event function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id, // olay tanıtıcısı

const long& lparam, // long tipli olay parametresi

const double& dparam, // double tipli olay parametresi

const string& sparam) // string tipli olay parametresi

{

ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

}