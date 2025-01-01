- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
Font (Get Yöntemi)
Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_FONT (yazı-tipi) özelliğinin değerini alır.
|
string Font()
Dönüş değeri
OBJPROP_FONT özelliğinin değeri.
Font (Set Yöntemi)
Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_FONT (yazı-tipi) özelliğinin değerini ayarlar.
|
bool Font(
Parametreler
value
[in] OBJPROP_FONT özelliğinin yeni değeri.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.