Font (Get Yöntemi)

Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_FONT (yazı-tipi) özelliğinin değerini alır.

string  Font()

Dönüş değeri

OBJPROP_FONT özelliğinin değeri.

Font (Set Yöntemi)

Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_FONT (yazı-tipi) özelliğinin değerini ayarlar.

bool  Font(
   const string  value      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] OBJPROP_FONT özelliğinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.