- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
Color (Get Yöntemi)
Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_COLOR (renk) özelliğinin değerini alır.
|
color Color()
Dönüş değeri
OBJPROP_COLOR özelliğinin değeri.
Color (Set Yöntemi)
Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_COLOR (renk) özelliğinin değerini ayarlar.
|
bool Color(
Parametreler
value
[in] OBJPROP_COLOR özelliğinin değeri.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.