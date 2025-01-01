DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndObjColor 

Color (Get Yöntemi)

Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_COLOR (renk) özelliğinin değerini alır.

color  Color()

Dönüş değeri

OBJPROP_COLOR özelliğinin değeri.

Color (Set Yöntemi)

Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_COLOR (renk) özelliğinin değerini ayarlar.

bool  Color(
   const color  value      // değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] OBJPROP_COLOR özelliğinin değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.