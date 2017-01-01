DokumentationKategorien
Klasse CBmpButton

Klasse CBmpButton ist eine Klasse des einfachen Steuerelements basierend auf das grafischen Objekt "Bitmap Label".

Beschreibung

Klasse CBmpButton wird für die Erstellung von Tasten mit einem grafischen Bild verwendet.

Deklaration

   class CBmpButton : public CWndObj

Kopf

   #include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>

Vererbungshierarchie

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CBmpButton

Das Ergebnis des unten angeführten Codes:

ControlsBmpButton

Gruppen der Klassenmethode

Erstellung

 

Create

Erstellt ein Steuerelement

Steuerelement-Parameter

 

Border

Erhält/setzt die Eigenschaft "Border" eines Steuerelements

BmpNames

Setzt die Namen der BMP-Dateien zur Anzeige eines Steuerelements

BmpOffName

Erhält/Setzt den Namen der BMP-Datei zur Anzeige eines Steuerelements im OFF-Zustand

BmpOnName

Erhält/Setzt den Namen der BMP-Datei zur Anzeige eines Steuerelements im ON-Zustand

BmpPassiveName

Erhält/Setzt den Namen der BMP-Datei zur Anzeige eines Steuerelements im inaktiven Zustand

BmpActiveName

Erhält/Setzt den Namen der BMP-Datei zur Anzeige eines Steuerelements im aktiven Zustand

Eigenschaften

 

Pressed

Erhält/setzt den Zustand eines Steuerelements

Locking

Erhält/setzt den Wert der Eigenschaft "Locking" eines Steuerelements

Behandlung von internen Ereignissen

 

OnSetZOrder

Handler des internen Ereignisses "SetZOrder" eines Steuerelements

OnCreate

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Create" eines Steuerelements

OnShow

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Show" eines Steuerelements

OnHide

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Hide" eines Steuerelements

OnMove

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Move" eines Steuerelements

OnChange

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Change" eines Steuerelements

OnActivate

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Activate" eines Steuerelements

OnDeactivate

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Deactivate" eines Steuerelements

OnMouseDown

Handler des internen Ereignisses "MouseDown" eines Steuerelements

OnMouseUp

Handler des internen Ereignisses "MouseUp" eines Steuerelements

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWnd

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWndObj

OnEvent, Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Ein Beispiel für die Erstellung eines Panels mit einem Bitmap-Label

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            ControlsBmpButton.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CBmpButton"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CBmpButton        m_bmpbutton1;                    // CBmpButton object
   CBmpButton        m_bmpbutton2;                    // CBmpButton object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateBmpButton1(void);
   bool              CreateBmpButton2(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnClickBmpButton1(void);
   void              OnClickBmpButton2(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton1,OnClickBmpButton1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton2,OnClickBmpButton2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateBmpButton1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateBmpButton2())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "BmpButton1" button                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_bmpbutton1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- sets the name of bmp files of the control CBmpButton
   m_bmpbutton1.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");
   if(!Add(m_bmpbutton1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "BmpButton2" fixed button                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+2*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_bmpbutton2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- sets the name of bmp files of the control CBmpButton
   m_bmpbutton2.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");
   if(!Add(m_bmpbutton2))
      return(false);
   m_bmpbutton2.Locking(true);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton2(void)
  {
   if(m_bmpbutton2.Pressed())
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: On");
   else
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: Off");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 