Tip tanımlayıcısını alır. virtual int Type() const Dönüş Değeri Tip tanımlayıcısı (CObject için 0). Örnek: //--- CObject::Type() için bir örnek #include <Object.mqh> //--- void OnStart() { CObject *object=new CObject; //--- object=new CObject; if(object ==NULL) { printf("Nesne oluşturma hatası"); return; } //--- nesne tipini al int type=object.Type(); //--- nesneyi sil delete object; }