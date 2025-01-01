DokümantasyonBölümler
Type

Tip tanımlayıcısını alır.

virtual int  Type() const

Dönüş Değeri

Tip tanımlayıcısı (CObject için 0).

Örnek:

//--- CObject::Type() için bir örnek
#include <Object.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CObject *object=new CObject;
   //---
   object=new CObject;
   if(object ==NULL)
     {
      printf("Nesne oluşturma hatası");
      return;
     }
   //--- nesne tipini al
   int type=object.Type();
   //--- nesneyi sil
   delete object;
  }