MQL5参考标准程序库面板和对话框CBmpButton 

CBmpButton

CBmpButton 是一个简单控件, 基于 "位图标签" 图表对象。

描述

CBmpButton 的目的在于创建图形图像按钮。

声明

   class CBmpButton : public CWndObj

标称库文件

   #include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CBmpButton

下面提供的代码的结果：

ControlsBmpButton

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建控件

属性

 

Border

获取/设置控件的 "边框" 属性

BmpNames

设置控件位图的文件名

BmpOffName

获取/设置关闭状态的位图文件名

BmpOnName

获取/设置打开状态的位图文件名

BmpPassiveName

获取/设置被动状态的位图文件名

BmpActiveName

获取/设置激活状态的位图文件名

状态

 

Pressed

获取/设置控件的状态

Locking

获取/设置控件的 "锁定" 属性

内部事件处理器

 

OnSetZOrder

"设置图层顺序" 事件处理器

OnCreate

"创建" 事件处理器

OnShow

"显示" 事件处理器

OnHide

"隐藏" 事件处理器

OnMove

"移动" 事件处理器

OnChange

"修改" 事件处理器

OnActivate

"激活" 事件处理器

OnDeactivate

"解除激活" 事件处理器

OnMouseDown

"鼠标按下" 事件处理器

OnMouseUp

"鼠标抬起" 事件处理器

创建位图标签面板的示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            ControlsBmpButton.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CBmpButton"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CBmpButton        m_bmpbutton1;                    // CBmpButton object
   CBmpButton        m_bmpbutton2;                    // CBmpButton object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateBmpButton1(void);
   bool              CreateBmpButton2(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnClickBmpButton1(void);
   void              OnClickBmpButton2(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton1,OnClickBmpButton1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton2,OnClickBmpButton2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateBmpButton1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateBmpButton2())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "BmpButton1" button                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_bmpbutton1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- sets the name of bmp files of the control CBmpButton
   m_bmpbutton1.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");
   if(!Add(m_bmpbutton1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "BmpButton2" fixed button                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+2*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_bmpbutton2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- sets the name of bmp files of the control CBmpButton
   m_bmpbutton2.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");
   if(!Add(m_bmpbutton2))
      return(false);
   m_bmpbutton2.Locking(true);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton2(void)
  {
   if(m_bmpbutton2.Pressed())
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: On");
   else
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: Off");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }