FontSize (Get Yöntemi)

Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_FONTSIZE (yazı-tipi boyutu) özelliğinin değerini alır.

int  FontSize()

Dönüş değeri

OBJPROP_FONTSIZE özelliğinin değeri.

FontSize (Set Yöntemi)

Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_FONTSIZE (yazı-tipi boyutu) özelliğinin değerini ayarlar.

bool  FontSize(
   const int  value      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] OBJPROP_FONTSIZE özelliğinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.