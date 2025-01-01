DokümantasyonBölümler
ColorBackground (Get Yöntemi)

Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_BGCOLOR (arka-plan rengi) özelliğinin değerini alır.

color  ColorBackground()

Dönüş değeri

OBJPROP_BGCOLOR özelliğinin değeri.

ColorBackground (Set Yöntemi)

Çizelge nesnesinin OBJPROP_BGCOLOR (arka-plan rengi) özelliğinin değerini ayarlar.

bool  ColorBackground(
   const color  value      // değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] OBJPROP_BGCOLOR özelliğinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.