DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoPainéis e caixas de diálogoCBmpButton 

CBmpButton

CBmpButton é uma classe de controle simples, baseado no objeto gráfico "Bitmap label".

Descrição

CBmpButton destina-se a criação de botões com imagem gráfica.

Declaração

   class CBmpButton : public CWndObj

Título

   #include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CBmpButton

O resultado de trabalho é apresentado abaixo do código:

ControlsBmpButton

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Criar controle

Propriedades

 

Border

Obtém/Define a propriedade de controle "border"

BmpNames

Define o nome do arquivo bmp de controle

BmpOffName

Obtém/Define o nome do arquivo bmp para o estado OFF

BmpOnName

Obtém/Define o nome do arquivo bmp para o estado ON

BmpPassiveName

Obtém/Define o nome do arquivo bmp para o estado passivo

BmpActiveName

Obtém/Define o nome do arquivo bmp para o estado ativo

State

 

Pressed

Obtém/Define o estado do controle

Locking

Obtém/Define a propriedade de controle "Locking"

Manipuladores de eventos internos

 

OnSetZOrder

Manipulador de evento "SetZOrder"

OnCreate

Manipulador de evento "Create"

OnShow

Manipulador de evento "Show"

OnHide

Manipulador de evento "Hide"

OnMove

Manipulador de evento "Move"

OnChange

Manipulador de eventos "Change"

OnActivate

Manipulador de evento "Activate"

OnDeactivate

Manipulador de evento "Deactivate"

OnMouseDown

Manipulador de eventos "MouseDown"

OnMouseUp

Manipulador de eventos "MouseUp"

Métodos herdados da classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Métodos herdados da classe CWnd

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Métodos herdados da classe CWndObj

OnEvent, Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Exemplo de criação de painel com etiqueta bitmap

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            ControlsBmpButton.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CBmpButton"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CBmpButton        m_bmpbutton1;                    // CBmpButton object
   CBmpButton        m_bmpbutton2;                    // CBmpButton object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateBmpButton1(void);
   bool              CreateBmpButton2(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnClickBmpButton1(void);
   void              OnClickBmpButton2(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton1,OnClickBmpButton1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton2,OnClickBmpButton2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateBmpButton1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateBmpButton2())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "BmpButton1" button                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_bmpbutton1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- sets the name of bmp files of the control CBmpButton
   m_bmpbutton1.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");
   if(!Add(m_bmpbutton1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "BmpButton2" fixed button                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+2*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_bmpbutton2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- sets the name of bmp files of the control CBmpButton
   m_bmpbutton2.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");
   if(!Add(m_bmpbutton2))
      return(false);
   m_bmpbutton2.Locking(true);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton2(void)
  {
   if(m_bmpbutton2.Pressed())
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: On");
   else
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: Off");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 