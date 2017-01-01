DocumentationSections
CBmpButton

CBmpButton is class of the simple control based on "Bitmap label" chart object.

Description

CBmpButton is intended for creation of buttons with graphic image.

Declaration

   class CBmpButton : public CWndObj

Title

   #include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CBmpButton

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsBmpButton

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates control

Properties

 

Border

Gets/sets the "Border" property of the control

BmpNames

Sets the name of bmp files of the control

BmpOffName

Gets/sets the name of bmp file for the OFF state

BmpOnName

Gets/sets the name of bmp file for the ON state

BmpPassiveName

Gets/sets the name of bmp file for the passive state

BmpActiveName

Gets/sets the name of bmp file for the active state

State

 

Pressed

Gets/sets the state of the control

Locking

Gets/sets the "Locking" property of the control

Internal event handlers

 

OnSetZOrder

"SetZOrder" internal event handler

OnCreate

"Create" internal event handler

OnShow

"Show" internal event handler

OnHide

"Hide" internal event handler

OnMove

"Move" internal event handler

OnChange

"Change" internal event handler

OnActivate

"Activate" internal event handler

OnDeactivate

"Deactivate" internal event handler

OnMouseDown

"MouseDown" internal event handler

OnMouseUp

"MouseUp" internal event handler

Example of creating a panel with Bitmap label:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            ControlsBmpButton.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CBmpButton"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CBmpButton        m_bmpbutton1;                    // CBmpButton object
   CBmpButton        m_bmpbutton2;                    // CBmpButton object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateBmpButton1(void);
   bool              CreateBmpButton2(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnClickBmpButton1(void);
   void              OnClickBmpButton2(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton1,OnClickBmpButton1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_bmpbutton2,OnClickBmpButton2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateBmpButton1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateBmpButton2())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "BmpButton1" button                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_bmpbutton1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- sets the name of bmp files of the control CBmpButton
   m_bmpbutton1.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");
   if(!Add(m_bmpbutton1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "BmpButton2" fixed button                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateBmpButton2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+2*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_bmpbutton2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"BmpButton2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- sets the name of bmp files of the control CBmpButton
   m_bmpbutton2.BmpNames("\\Images\\euro.bmp","\\Images\\dollar.bmp");
   if(!Add(m_bmpbutton2))
      return(false);
   m_bmpbutton2.Locking(true);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickBmpButton2(void)
  {
   if(m_bmpbutton2.Pressed())
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: On");
   else
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control is: Off");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 