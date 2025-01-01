CChartObjectFiboTimes
CChartObjectFiboTimes sınıfı, "Fibonacci Zaman-Dilimleri" grafik nesnesinin özelliklerine kolay erişim sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir.
Açıklama
CChartObjectFiboTimes sınıfı, "Fibonacci Zaman-Dilimleri" grafik nesnesinin özelliklerine erişim sağlar.
Bildirim
class CChartObjectFiboTimes : public CChartObject
Başlık
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>
Kalıtım hiyerarşisi
CChartObjectFiboTimes
Sınıf Yöntemleri
Oluştur
Creates graphic object "Fibonacci Time Zones"
Girdi/çıktı
|
virtual Type
Sanal tanımlama yöntemi
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load
Ayrıca bakınız