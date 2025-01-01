DokümantasyonBölümler
CChartObjectFiboTimes

CChartObjectFiboTimes sınıfı, "Fibonacci Zaman-Dilimleri" grafik nesnesinin özelliklerine kolay erişim sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir.

Açıklama

CChartObjectFiboTimes sınıfı, "Fibonacci Zaman-Dilimleri" grafik nesnesinin özelliklerine erişim sağlar.

Bildirim

   class CChartObjectFiboTimes : public CChartObject

Başlık

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Kalıtım hiyerarşisi

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectFiboTimes

Sınıf Yöntemleri

Oluştur

 

Create

Creates graphic object "Fibonacci Time Zones"

Girdi/çıktı

 

virtual Type

Sanal tanımlama yöntemi

