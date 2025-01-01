DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneGrafik NesneleriCChartObjectTooltip 

Tooltip (Get Method)

Grafik nesnesinin araç-ipucu metnini alır.

string  Tooltip() const

Dönüş değeri

Bir sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafik nesnesinin araç-ipucu metni. Tutturulmuş bir nesne yoksa NULL dönüşü yapar.

Tooltip (Set Method)

Grafik nesnesinin araç-ipucu metnini ayarlar.

bool  Tooltip(
   string  new_tooltip      // yeni araç ipucu metni
   )

Parametreler

new_tooltip

[in]  Araç-ipucu için yeni metin.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', araç ipucu metni değiştirilemezse 'false'.

Not:

Araç ipucu ayarlanmamışsa, nesne aktive edildiğinde terminal tarafından otomatik olarak oluşturulacaktır. Araç ipucu, "\n" (satır sonu) değerinin ayarlanmasıyla devre-dışı bırakılabilir.