Tooltip (Get Method)
Grafik nesnesinin araç-ipucu metnini alır.
|
string Tooltip() const
Dönüş değeri
Bir sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafik nesnesinin araç-ipucu metni. Tutturulmuş bir nesne yoksa NULL dönüşü yapar.
Tooltip (Set Method)
Grafik nesnesinin araç-ipucu metnini ayarlar.
|
bool Tooltip(
Parametreler
new_tooltip
[in] Araç-ipucu için yeni metin.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', araç ipucu metni değiştirilemezse 'false'.
Not:
Araç ipucu ayarlanmamışsa, nesne aktive edildiğinde terminal tarafından otomatik olarak oluşturulacaktır. Araç ipucu, "\n" (satır sonu) değerinin ayarlanmasıyla devre-dışı bırakılabilir.