CChartObjectFiboTimes

CChartObjectFiboTimes è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell' oggetto grafico "Fibonacci Time Zones".

Descrizione

La Classe CChartObjectFiboTimes fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Fibonacci Time Zones".

Dichiarazione

   class CChartObjectFiboTimes : public CChartObject

Titolo

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectFiboTimes

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create

 

Create

Crea l'oggetto grafico "Fibonacci Time Zones"

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Metodo virtuale di identificazione

