- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Color (Get Method)
Grafik nesnenin çizgi rengini alır.
|
color Color() const
Dönüş Değeri
Sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafik nesnesinin çizgi rengi. Tutturulmuş hiçbir nesne yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.
Color (Set Method)
Grafik nesnenin çizgi rengini ayarlar.
|
bool Color(
Parametreler
new_color
[in] çizgi rengi için yeni değer.
Dönüş Değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', renk değiştirilemezse 'false'.
Örnek:
|
//--- CChartObject::Color için bir örnek