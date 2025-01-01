DokümantasyonBölümler
Color (Get Method)

Grafik nesnenin çizgi rengini alır.

color  Color() const

Dönüş Değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafik nesnesinin çizgi rengi. Tutturulmuş hiçbir nesne yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

Color (Set Method)

Grafik nesnenin çizgi rengini ayarlar.

bool  Color(
   color  new_color      // yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  çizgi rengi için yeni değer.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değiştirilemezse 'false'.

Örnek:

//--- CChartObject::Color için bir örnek
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- Grafik nesnesinin rengini al  
   color object_color=object.Color(); 
   if(object_color!=clrRed
     { 
     //--- Grafik nesnesinin rengini ayarla 
     object.Color(clrRed); 
     } 
  } 