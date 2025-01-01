- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Selected (Get Method)
Grafik nesnesinin seçili durumda olup olmadığını gösteren bayrağı alır Diğer bir deyişle nesne ya seçili durumdadır ya da değildir.
|
bool Selected() const
Dönüş Değeri
Bir sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafiksel nesnenin seçili olup olmama durumu. Tutturulmuş herhangi bir nesne yoksa 'false' dönüşü yapar.
Selected (Set Method)
Grafik nesnesinin seçili durumda olup olmadığını gösteren bayrağı ayarlar.
|
bool Selected(
Parametreler
selected
[in] Bayrağın yeni değeri.
Dönüş Değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', bayrak değiştirilemezse 'false'.
Örnek:
|
//--- CChartObject::Selected için bir örnek