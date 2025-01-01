DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneGrafik NesneleriCChartObjectSelected 

Selected (Get Method)

Grafik nesnesinin seçili durumda olup olmadığını gösteren bayrağı alır Diğer bir deyişle nesne ya seçili durumdadır ya da değildir.

bool  Selected() const

Dönüş Değeri

Bir sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafiksel nesnenin seçili olup olmama durumu. Tutturulmuş herhangi bir nesne yoksa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

Selected (Set Method)

Grafik nesnesinin seçili durumda olup olmadığını gösteren bayrağı ayarlar.

bool  Selected(
   bool  selected      // yeni bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

selected

[in]  Bayrağın yeni değeri.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', bayrak değiştirilemezse 'false'.

Örnek:

//--- CChartObject::Selected için bir örnek
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CChartObject object;
   //--- grafik nesnesinin "seçili" bayrağını al 
   bool selected_flag=object.Selected();
   if(selected_flag)
     {
     //--- grafik nesnesinin "seçili" bayrağını ayarla
     object.Selected(false);
     }
  }