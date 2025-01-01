DokümantasyonBölümler
Style (Get Method)

Grafik nesnesinin çizgi stilini alır.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  Style() const

Dönüş Değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafik nesnesinin çizgi stili. Tutturulmuş bir nesne yoksa WRONG_VALUE dönüşü yapar.

Style (Set Method)

Grafik nesnesinin çizgi stilini ayarlar.

bool  Style(
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  new_style      // yeni çizgi stili
   )

Parametreler

new_style

[in]  Çizgi stilinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', stil değiştirilemezse 'false'.

Örnek:

//--- CChartObject::Style için bir örnek  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- grafik nesnesinin çizgi stilini al   
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=object.Style();  
   if(style!=STYLE_SOLID)  
     {  
      //--- grafik nesnesinin çizgi stilini ayarla  
      object.Style(STYLE_SOLID);  
     }  
  }  