- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Style (Get Method)
Grafik nesnesinin çizgi stilini alır.
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style() const
Dönüş Değeri
Sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafik nesnesinin çizgi stili. Tutturulmuş bir nesne yoksa WRONG_VALUE dönüşü yapar.
Style (Set Method)
Grafik nesnesinin çizgi stilini ayarlar.
|
bool Style(
Parametreler
new_style
[in] Çizgi stilinin yeni değeri.
Dönüş Değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', stil değiştirilemezse 'false'.
Örnek:
|
//--- CChartObject::Style için bir örnek