NumPoints

Grafik nesnesinin tutturma noktalarının sayısını alır.

int  NumPoints() const

Dönüş Değeri

Bir sınıf örneğine bağlanmış grafiksel nesnenin tutturma noktalarının sayısı. Tutturulmuş bir nesne yoksa 0 dönüşü yapar.

Örnek:

//--- CChartObject::NumPoints için bir örnek
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- grafik nesnesinin tutturma noktalarının sayısını al  
   int points=object.NumPoints(); 
  } 