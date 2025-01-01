DokümantasyonBölümler
Grafik nesnesinin belirtilen tutturma noktasını kaydırır.

bool  ShiftPoint(
   int       point,       // nokta numarası
   datetime  d_time,      // zaman koordinatındaki artış
   double    d_price      // fiyat koordinatındaki artış
   )

Parametreler

point

[in]  Tutturma noktasının numarası.

d_time

[in]  Belirtilen tutturma noktasının zaman koordinatındaki artış miktarı.

d_price

[in]  Belirtilen tutturma noktasının fiyat koordinatındaki artış miktarı.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', nokta kaydırılamadıysa 'false'.

Örnek:

//--- CChartObject::ShiftPoint için bir örnek  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   datetime     d_time;  
   double       d_price;  
   //---  
   if(object.NumPoints()>0)  
     {  
      //--- grafik nesnesinin tutturma noktasını kaydır  
      object.ShiftPoint(0,d_time,d_price);  
     }  
  }  