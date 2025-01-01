- ChartId
ShiftPoint
Grafik nesnesinin belirtilen tutturma noktasını kaydırır.
|
bool ShiftPoint(
Parametreler
point
[in] Tutturma noktasının numarası.
d_time
[in] Belirtilen tutturma noktasının zaman koordinatındaki artış miktarı.
d_price
[in] Belirtilen tutturma noktasının fiyat koordinatındaki artış miktarı.
Dönüş Değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', nokta kaydırılamadıysa 'false'.
Örnek:
|
//--- CChartObject::ShiftPoint için bir örnek