- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Description (Get Method)
Belirtilen grafik nesnesinin açıklama metnini alır.
|
string Description() const
Dönüş Değeri
Bir sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafiksel nesnenin açıklama metni. Tutturulmuş bir nesne yoksa NULL dönüşü yapar.
Description (Set Method)
Belirtilen grafik nesnesinin açıklama metnini ayarlar.
|
bool Description(
Parametreler
text
[in] Yeni açıklama metni.
Dönüş Değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', açıklama değiştirilemezse 'false'.
Örnek:
|
//--- CChartObject::Description için bir örnek