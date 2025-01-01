DokümantasyonBölümler
Description (Get Method)

Belirtilen grafik nesnesinin açıklama metnini alır.

string  Description() const

Dönüş Değeri

Bir sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş grafiksel nesnenin açıklama metni. Tutturulmuş bir nesne yoksa NULL dönüşü yapar.

Description (Set Method)

Belirtilen grafik nesnesinin açıklama metnini ayarlar.

bool  Description(
   string  text      // metin
   )

Parametreler

text

[in]  Yeni açıklama metni.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', açıklama değiştirilemezse 'false'.

Örnek:

//--- CChartObject::Description için bir örnek
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- grafiksel nesnenin açıklamasını al  
   string description=object.Description(); 
   if(description==""
     { 
      //--- grafiksel nesnenin açıklamasını ayarla 
      object.Description("MyObject"); 
     } 
  } 