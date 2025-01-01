DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneGrafik NesneleriCChartObjectAttach 

Attach

Bir grafiksel nesneyi bir sınıf örneğine tutturur.

bool  Attach(
   long    chart_id,     // Çizelge tanımlayıcısı
   string  name,         // Nesne ismi
   int     window,       // Çizelge penceresi
   int     points        // Noktaların sayısı
   )

Parametreler

chart_id

[out]  Çizelge tanımlayıcısı.

name

[in]  Grafiksel nesnenin ismi.

window

[in]  Çizelge penceresinin numarası (0 – ana pencereyi temsil eder).

points

[in]  Grafik nesnesinin tutturma noktalarının sayısı.

Dönüş Değeri

İşlem başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Örnek:

//--- CChartObject::Attach için bir örnek
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- grafik nesnesini tuttur  
   if(!object.Attach(ChartID(),"MyObject",0,2)) 
     { 
      printf("Nesne tutturma hatası"); 
      return
     } 
  } 