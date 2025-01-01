DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneGrafik NesneleriCChartObjectChartId 

ChartId

Grafiksel nesneyi içeren çizelgenin tanımlayıcısını alır.

long  ChartId() const

Dönüş Değeri

Grafiksel nesneyi içeren çizelgenin tanımlayıcı. Nesne bulunamazsa -1 dönüşü yapar.

Örnek:

//--- CChartObject::ChartId için bir örnek
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- grafik nenesinin çizelge tanımlayıcısını al  
   long chart_id=object.ChartId(); 
  } 