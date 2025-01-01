- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
ChartId
Grafiksel nesneyi içeren çizelgenin tanımlayıcısını alır.
|
long ChartId() const
Dönüş Değeri
Grafiksel nesneyi içeren çizelgenin tanımlayıcı. Nesne bulunamazsa -1 dönüşü yapar.
Örnek:
|
//--- CChartObject::ChartId için bir örnek