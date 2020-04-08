Astral Nexus

Astral Nexus is a precision-engineered momentum-phase detector designed to reveal shifts in underlying market energy before they are visible in price. It visualizes three distinct states—Astral Ascension, Astral Descent, and Cosmic Balance—using a tri-layer histogram that compresses complex internal calculations into a clean 0-to-1 signal map. By blending dual-core trend resonance with temporal echo filtering, the indicator highlights moments where trend force separates from its own averaged shadow—often preceding directional bursts or exhaustion zones.

The blue Ascension bars mark periods where upward momentum is expanding beyond its echo baseline. The red Descent bars show downward expansion. Silver Balance bars represent neutral compression, where momentum resets and the next directional phase often forms. These transitions act as structural rhythm changes rather than direct buy/sell commands, allowing the indicator to be used across trend-following, breakout, or mean-reversion styles.

How to use it:
– Focus on transitions between colors; they indicate a shift in momentum polarity.
– Strong sequences of blue or red bars often confirm trend continuation.
– Repeated silver bars suggest buildup, consolidation, or a pre-break state.
– Use Ascension/Descent changes as a timing layer alongside your existing strategy.
– Alerts can be enabled to notify you only after the bar closes, ensuring no repainting of signals.
– Works well on 5M–H1 charts, especially when paired with structural tools like S/R zones or volatility filters.

Astral Nexus is built to read the hidden pulse of trend pressure—clean, reactive, and free from noise.


