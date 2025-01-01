DokumentationKategorien
RequestAction

Erhält den Typ der Transaktion.

ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS  RequestAction() const

Rückgabewert

Typ der Handelsoperation in der letzten Abfrage aus der Enumeration ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS.