MathPow

Calcula o valor da função pow(x, power) para os elementos da matriz. 

Versão com registro de resultados numa nova matriz:

bool  MathPow(
   const double&  array[],    // matriz de valores
   const double   power,      // potência
   double&        result[]   // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão com registro de resultados na matriz original:

bool  MathPow(
   double&        array[],    // matriz de valores
   const double   power       // potência
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores.   

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.   

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.   

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.