DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathPow 

MathPow

Calculates the values of the pow(x, power) function for array elements. 

Version with output of the results to a new array:

bool  MathPow(
   const double&  array[],    // array of values
   const double   power,      // power
   double&        result[]   // array of results
   )

Version with output of the results to the original array:

bool  MathPow(
   double&        array[],    // array of values
   const double   power       // power
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.   

result[]

[out] Array of output values.   

array[]

[out] Array of output values.   

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.