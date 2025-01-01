DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoLastLow 

LastLow

Obtém a mínima do preço Last para um dia

double  LastLow() const

Valor de retorno

A mínima do preço Last para um dia.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.